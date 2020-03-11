July 22, 1927—March 3, 2020
RACINE—E. John “Jack” Broshat, 92, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at his home.
A ceremony celebrating Jack’s life will be held at the funeral home, 803 Main Street, on Sunday, March 15th at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Jack’s favorite charity, The Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Avenue.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
