RACINE – E. John “Jack” Broshat, 92, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Racine, WI on July 22, 1927, the son of Alma and Edward Broshat.

Jack graduated from Park High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was united in marriage with Jeanne Van Susteren on January 30, 1950. He was a sales and management instructor with the Vocational Technical Colleges in Wisconsin, a WWII veteran, and served on the Sacred Heart Parish Council for many years. Building the Northpointe cottage in Manitowish Waters brought many years of joy for him and the entire family. He had a remarkable memory and shared countless humorous stories. Throughout his entire life Jack had an adventurous spirit who embraced the gifts and challenges of life.