April 13, 1938—March 28, 2023

LAKE PLACID, FL—Eldor James (Jim) Ladwig, 84 of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly a Racine resident, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

E. James was born on April 13, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI. He was the son of the late Al and Betty Ladwig. He married Bonnie L Ladwig (Adams) on December 19, 1958, and enjoyed 62 years of partnership before Bonnie’s death in 2020. Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa (Bops). Jim is a retired officer from the U.S. Army and worked for Robert W. Baird for several decades before retiring. Jim was dedicated to public service and served on the Town of Caledonia Board for two years, Racine County Board for four years and in the State Legislature for eight years.

After retirement, Jim and Bonnie became snowbirds wintering in Florida while spending time June-September in the Racine area. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Alumni Badger fan. Jim loved golf, but his favorite pastime was playing pickleball. Everyone that met him loved his infectious sense of humor and kind heart.

Jim was strong in his Christian faith and is now with his Lord and Savior. He was a member at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid and enjoyed attending Faithbridge Church in Franksville during the summer months.

He is survived by his three children: Laura (John) Dale of Eagan, MN; Linda Hoover of Racine, WI; and Jim (Debbie) Ladwig of Racine WI; seven grandchildren: David Dale (Ashley), Jonathan Dale (Cortney), Lindsay Hoover, Savannah Schatzman, Brittany Hoover, James Ladwig, Jr. (Buddy), and Ryan Hoover; two great-grandchildren: Madeline Dale and Juliette Dale; a loving sister, Susan Croker (Daniel) of Mundelein, IL; sister-in-law, Penny Bullock of Marquette, MI along with many dear friends. A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.