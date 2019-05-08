Try 3 months for $3

Dylan M. Pavia

January 27, 2000 - May 2, 2019

RACINE - Dylan Michael Pavia, 19, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as a result of a tragic automobile accident.

He was born in Madison, WI on January 27, 2000 the son of Kari Pavia and Jason Fuehring.

After High School, Dylan was employed by TightSeal Exteriors and Bath in Franklin. He was a Cub Fan and enjoyed all types of music. He particularly enjoyed being with family and friends. Dylan enjoyed life to the fullest.

Surviving are his mother, Kari Lynn Pavia, of Racine, his father Jason Scott (Heather) Fuehring, of Jacksonville, FL: grandparents, Nels, “Butch” (Deb) Andersen, of Racine, Michael (Marcia) Pavia, of Venice, FL; godmother and aunt, Sarah (Gary) Pavia-Moran, of Salem, WI; loving companion, Summer Davis, of Racine: 4 step-sisters, Alyssa, Felicity, Berlynn, and Ducati Fuehring; step-brother, Jason Curless; special cousins, Susan Bowan, of Nekoosa, WI, and Julie Davidson, of Houston, TX; best friend, Jacob Poffenberger, of Racine. Other relatives and a great number of friends also survive him. Dylan was preceded in death by grandparents, Marie Olson, and Genevieve and Michael Pavia; and Uncle “D” (Darin Andersen).

A memorial service, celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, May 10th at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family.

Dylan's family wish to send a heartfelt thanks to the First Responders from Raymond for their valiant efforts to save Dylan.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

