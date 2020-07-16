× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 8, 1998 – May 25, 2020

Dylan Ernest Steffes — loving son, supportive brother, and kind friend — committed suicide by jumping from a bridge on May 25, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His death was shockingly unforeseen and bewildering to family and friends alike. Our loss & sadness is immeasurable.

Born in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 8th, 1998, Dylan had a shining smile that lit up a room. He was proudly Alaskan, attending Denali Elementary School, Ryan Middle School and West Valley High School before relocating with his family to Racine in 2013. As a student at Case High School, Dylan earned numerous academic and athletic honors (swimming), graduating in 2016. At the time of his death, Dylan was completing an accounting degree at the University of Minnesota.