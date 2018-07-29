Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dyan Mary Wergin

August 6, 1931—July 20, 2018

Dyan Mary Wergin, 86, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 6, 1931, in Milwaukee, to the late Young and Anna (Goggelmann) Olson; she graduated from Rufus King High School in 1949.

In 1951, she married the love of her life, Edward George Wergin, and in 1952, had a son, Randy.

Dyan spent most of her career as a dedicated assistant to the late Dr. Trimborn. After retirement in 1989, Ed and Dyan moved from Milwaukee to Mount Pleasant. Dyan was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is remembered for her remarkable memory and her love of reading. She loved to golf, often walking 18 holes at least 2-3 times a week, until she was 80 years old. Dyan also filled her retirement in the winter months with friends in Panama City Beach. She was an avid Packer and Marquette basketball fan. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and was especially proud of her grandchildren, Christopher and Kerri.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Edward; son, Randy (Susan), two grandchildren, Christopher (Alison), and Kerri Nicholson (Kevin); and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Natalie, and Tessa.

Preceded her in death are her parents, and two siblings, George Olson and Delores Tottman.

A celebration of life was held for Dyan at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Dyan’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dyan Mary Wergin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments