August 6, 1931—July 20, 2018
Dyan Mary Wergin, 86, of Mount Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 6, 1931, in Milwaukee, to the late Young and Anna (Goggelmann) Olson; she graduated from Rufus King High School in 1949.
In 1951, she married the love of her life, Edward George Wergin, and in 1952, had a son, Randy.
Dyan spent most of her career as a dedicated assistant to the late Dr. Trimborn. After retirement in 1989, Ed and Dyan moved from Milwaukee to Mount Pleasant. Dyan was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She is remembered for her remarkable memory and her love of reading. She loved to golf, often walking 18 holes at least 2-3 times a week, until she was 80 years old. Dyan also filled her retirement in the winter months with friends in Panama City Beach. She was an avid Packer and Marquette basketball fan. She loved spending time with her friends and family, and was especially proud of her grandchildren, Christopher and Kerri.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Edward; son, Randy (Susan), two grandchildren, Christopher (Alison), and Kerri Nicholson (Kevin); and three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Natalie, and Tessa.
Preceded her in death are her parents, and two siblings, George Olson and Delores Tottman.
A celebration of life was held for Dyan at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Dyan’s Online Memorial Book at:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.