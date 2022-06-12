 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dwight Lee Turner Sr.

  • 0
Dwight Lee Turner Sr.

RACINE - Dwight Lee Turner Sr., age 66, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Homegoing services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information, please visit the funeral home website

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News