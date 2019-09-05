{{featured_button_text}}
Dwight Jennings

September 22, 1952 — August 29, 2019

RACINE — Dwight Jennings, age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments