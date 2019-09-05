September 22, 1952 — August 29, 2019
RACINE — Dwight Jennings, age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
