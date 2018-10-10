Try 1 month for 99¢
Dwight J. Haven

July 13, 1942 – October 3, 2018

RACINE – Dwight Jon Haven, age 76, passed away at Harbor Chase Senior Living in Gainesville, Florida on October 3, 2018 with family at his side.

Dwight was born in Red Wing, MN on July 13, 1942 to the late Ross W. and Gemilla (nee: Clementson) Haven. On April 6, 1974 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Racine, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Frances P. (nee: Csik) Haven. Sadly, Frances passed away of cancer in 2003 at the age of 54.

A graduate of Washington Park High School, Dwight was employed by Massey-Ferguson for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, city league softball, reading, bar league trivia, travelling with friends & family, and he was a diehard sports fan—especially for the Brewers, Packers, Bucks & Badgers. As a young adult, Dwight played rec league basketball at the YMCA and enjoyed collecting baseball cards. More recently, he was a TV fanatic who seldom missed an episode of Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and America’s Got Talent. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his children, Thomas (Cass) Haven and Colleen (Rick) Andrews; adored grandchildren, Cristiano, Dominick and Connor; brother-in-law, Thomas (Wendy) Csik; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dwight was preceded in death by his sister, Diane (Ray) Haven-Stav; and by Frances’ parents, John & Margaret (nee: Yankech) Csik.

Funeral services were held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. The Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuelson officiated. Interment followed at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha or to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

