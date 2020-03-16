Dwight ‘Dean Lange’ Langenfeld
Dwight “Dean Lange” Langenfeld, 74, of Sturtevant, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metavivor or your favorite charity in Dwight’s name.
Please visit www.Strouf.com for the full obituary.
Strouf Funeral Home
1001 High Street
262-632-5101
