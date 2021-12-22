 Skip to main content
Dwight A. Cummings

RACINE—Dwight A. Cummings, age 54, of Racine passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Beloved son of Chalmers and Annie (nee Flake) Cummings Jr.; dear brother of Cheryl Nunn and David (Erica) Cummings; cherished father of Carl and Chrystal Cummings; his best friend who was like a brother, Michael Farr; further survived by many other loving family members and friends.

A Homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center Street, Racine. Interment with full military honors will take place in January at Southern SWI memorial Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. A visitation will take place on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN THE CHURCH AT ALL TIMES.

Dwight’s complete obituary is available on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

