Dwight A. Cummings

Beloved son of Chalmers and Annie (nee Flake) Cummings Jr.; dear brother of Cheryl Nunn and David (Erica) Cummings; cherished father of Carl and Chrystal Cummings; his best friend who was like a brother, Michael Farr; further survived by many other loving family members and friends.

A Homegoing service will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1123 Center Street, Racine. Interment with full military honors will take place in January at Southern SWI memorial Veterans Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. A visitation will take place on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED IN THE CHURCH AT ALL TIMES.