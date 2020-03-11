Dwayne Earl Tolliver
0 comments

Dwayne Earl Tolliver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 18, 1987—February 28, 2020

RACINE—Age 32. February 28, 2020. Services Entrusted to Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI.

Reid’s New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538

To plant a tree in memory of Dwayne Tolliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News