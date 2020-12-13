9-29-1937 – 11-28-20
RACINE – Dwaine “Dick” F. Otwaska, age 83, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. To view Dick’s service online you may go to Dick’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. Memorials to Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots, Relay for Life (American Cancer Society), or a charity of your choosing would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.
Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY
803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.