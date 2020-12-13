 Skip to main content
Dwaine 'Dick' F. Otwaska
Dwaine 'Dick' F. Otwaska

9-29-1937 – 11-28-20

RACINE – Dwaine “Dick” F. Otwaska, age 83, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. To view Dick’s service online you may go to Dick’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream. Memorials to Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots, Relay for Life (American Cancer Society), or a charity of your choosing would be appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com

