 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dwaine “Dick” F. Otwaska
0 comments

Dwaine “Dick” F. Otwaska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dwaine F. “Dick” Otwaska, age 83, passed away Nov 28, 2020. Services are pending and will be announced.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home AND CREMATORY

803 Main St. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News