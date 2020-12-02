January 15, 1989—November 27, 2020
RACINE—Dustin Lee Costanzo, age 31, was born January 15, 1989, in Racine, WI. He passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
He was a beloved son, brother, and father. He is survived by his son, Jayden Gioielli and daughter, Aviana Costanzo; mother and stepfather, Cherie and Alfred Evans; father and stepmother, Joseph and Denise Costanzo; sister, Crystal Costanzo; nephew, Jason Scott; and grandmother, Marie Costanzo.
A private memorial service will be held.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
