Dustin Lee Costanzo

January 15, 1989—November 27, 2020

RACINE—Dustin Lee Costanzo, age 31, was born January 15, 1989, in Racine, WI. He passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.

He was a beloved son, brother, and father. He is survived by his son, Jayden Gioielli and daughter, Aviana Costanzo; mother and stepfather, Cherie and Alfred Evans; father and stepmother, Joseph and Denise Costanzo; sister, Crystal Costanzo; nephew, Jason Scott; and grandmother, Marie Costanzo.

A private memorial service will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

