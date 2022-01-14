 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dusan Carevic

  • 0
Dusan Carevic

March 17, 1953—January 9, 2022

RACINE – Dusan (“Duke”) Carevic, 68, passed away on January 9, 2022.

Dusan was born to parents Slavko and Olga in Serbia on March 17, 1953. He married the former Zorka Urosevic in Serbia on January 8, 1978. He and his loving wife celebrated 44 years of marriage a day before his passing.

Survivors include his wife, Zorka Carevic; sons: Nikola (Anica) Carevic and Slavko (Bojana) Carevic; and his grandchildren: Ilija, Dusan and Vuk Carevic. Dusan is also survived by many cousins in Serbia, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brother.

Dusan retired from CNH where he worked as a maintenance worker. Dusan will be remembered as a tireless worker that spent his whole life, including retirement, trying to help others. He helped organize charitable and fundraising efforts in his homeland of Serbia and was always available to lend a helping hand to all those around him.

A private family service was held on January 13, 2022. Interment took place in St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Cemetery.

From the Heavens Dusan will be sure to route for his grandchildren, family, friends and Novak Djokovic.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

