RACINE — Mr. Duane Richard “Dewey” Krause, 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, February 19, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, February 24th for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place at Epiphany Lutheran Church (2921 Olive Street) on Thursday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. with an additional visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m.
Please see Wednesday’s paper and the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
