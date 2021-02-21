 Skip to main content
Duane Richard 'Dewey' Krause
RACINE — Mr. Duane Richard “Dewey” Krause, 79, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, February 24th for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place at Epiphany Lutheran Church (2921 Olive Street) on Thursday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. with an additional visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m.

Please see Wednesday’s paper and the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

