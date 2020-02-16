July 13, 1940 - February 5, 2020

Duane M. Dietsche, age 79, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

He was born on July 13, 1940, in Milan, WI to Edwin and Mildred (Behr) Dietsche.

Duane was a respected expert “pool man” having owned and operated Dietsche Pools. He built an extended family of clients over his 50-year pool career. Duane took great pride in the quality of his workmanship that will be enjoyed for many years to come. In earlier years, he worked for American Motors and Pirsch & Sons. He was a member of VFW Post 1865 AUX and National Association of Stationary Operating Engineers. Duane graduated from Rapid City High School, Rapid City, ND in 1960. He attended elementary school in Sheboygan, WI.

Duane will be remembered as a loving father to his two daughters, Denise A. Dietsche and Deanna Branski, his grandchildren, Jessica Branski, and Daniel Branski. He was a caring father figure to Arnold Fox, who was like a son to Duane. He is survived by his younger “big” brother Floyd (Ann) Dietsche, sisters Florence Ehler, Darla Bunno-Chesney, and Georgianna “Cookie” (Don) Dietz; and many nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents and twelve siblings.