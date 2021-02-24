Duane 'Dewey' Richard Krause

June 21, 1941—February 19, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT – Mr. Duane Richard “Dewey” Krause, 79, was called home to the waiting arms of his Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021.

He was born in Merrill, WI on June 21, 1941, the son of the late Richard and Alice (nee Pankow) Krause. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1959. After graduation he proudly served his nation in Vietnam with the US Army.

On May 20, 1967 he married Dorothy Ann Wilks at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove.

Dewey owned and operated Dandee Liquor Mart for over 27 years, retiring in 2002. He was a lifelong member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, a church he loved and served faithfully. He was an outdoorsman and an avid hunter and fisherman. However, Dewey was happiest in the company of his family.