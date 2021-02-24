Duane 'Dewey' Richard Krause

June 21, 1941—February 19, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT – Mr. Duane Richard “Dewey” Krause, 79, was called home to the waiting arms of his Lord on Friday, February 19, 2021.
He was born in Merrill, WI on June 21, 1941, the son of the late Richard and Alice (nee Pankow) Krause. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1959. After graduation he proudly served his nation in Vietnam with the US Army.
On May 20, 1967 he married Dorothy Ann Wilks at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove.
Dewey owned and operated Dandee Liquor Mart for over 27 years, retiring in 2002. He was a lifelong member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, a church he loved and served faithfully. He was an outdoorsman and an avid hunter and fisherman. However, Dewey was happiest in the company of his family.
In addition to his loving wife Dorothy, Dewey is survived by his sons and daughters, Mark Krause (Ryan), Brenda (Vernon) Fink both of Racine, Brian (Nicole) Krause of Camp Douglas, Sarah (Zachariah) Kopf of New Berlin; his grandchildren, Kayla Wermeling, Emily Fink, Clara Krause, Ellie Krause, Gabriella Kopf, Micah Kopf, Josiah Kopf; his great grandson, Wesley Wermeling; his sister, Darlene (Bob) McGee of Sturtevant; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue (Ron) Krizan of Camp Douglas. John (Nancy) Wilks of Portage, MI; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, February 24th for a visitation from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. His funeral service will take place at Epiphany Lutheran Church (2921 Olive Street) on Thursday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. with an additional visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. Military honors will follow at church. A private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials have been suggested to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
