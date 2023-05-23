Duane C Heieren, 85, of Marietta, GA, passed away on May 13, 2023, in Canton, GA. He was born on May 6, 1938, in Bemidji, MN to Peder Heieren and Nellie Godfrey. Duane served in the US Army and was discharged in June 1962. He took pride in his military service and was a dedicated patriot.