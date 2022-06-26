Duane A. Singstock

Jan. 5, 1963—June 21, 2022

RACINE—Surrounded by his family, Duane Albert Singstock, age 59, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home. He was born in Richmond, VA, January 5, 1963, son of the late Robert and Betty (Nee: Eubank) Singstock.

Duane moved to Racine sometime in his early childhood with his father and sisters. On September 3rd, 2010, he was united in marriage to Hazel F. Trevino. Duane was a full-time painter employed by Jay Madisen Painting for over 35 years. He attended Hope City Church. Duane was an avid Packer and Brewer fan who enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, cooking, grilling, boating and camping. He especially enjoyed taking his kids to festivals, ice skating and sledding. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing, karaoke, and playing guitar. He will be remembered for his one of a kind “Who’s in charge” attitude, strong work ethic, and outgoing personality. Above all he treasured the time spent with family and many friends especially those associated with the Rock Inn. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Hazel; 3 daughters: Amanda Kellogg and grandchildren: Ethan and Owen; Jaime Brandon-Singstock (James Smith) and grandchildren: Jardell, Jazlynn and Jameah; Ashley Singstock (Jose Luna) and granddaughter: Sophia; his son, Jacob Singstock and granddaughters: Aleyah and Madison; Amanda and Jaime’s mother, Lynn Brandon; his sister, Theresa Singstock; in-laws: Wilma, Elizabeth, Emily, Carol, and Alex; beloved aunts and uncles: Dave and Kathy Singstock, Dennis and Joan Singstock, Joanne Luther; other beloved aunts and uncles; step-mother, Willadene Singstock; his nieces: Lisa, Gina, Nal; and nephew, Kip; many other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Sandra Mott and Barbara Spencer.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Monday, June 27, 2022, 5:00 PM with Rev John Fleming officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00 – 5:00 PM.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of his nurses and hospital staff over the past three years.

