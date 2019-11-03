August 29, 1936 – October 28, 2019
RACINE – Duaine Louis Cheever, 83, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born in Birchcreek, WI on August 29, 1936, the son of the late Francis and Ethel (nee: Hennikins) Cheever. Duaine was a graduate of Lake Holcombe High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On May 14, 1960, Duaine was united in marriage to Marilyn Rux. He worked in the parts department at Porcaro Ford, retiring in 2011.
Duaine enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, roller skating, football and baseball.
Surviving are his sons, James Louis (LeeAnn Morris) Cheever, and Thomas Allan Cheever; grandchildren, Donald, Samantha, Justin, Brennan, Ashlee, and Thomas; great grandchildren, Amberlynn, McKenzie, Peyton, Emerson, Orion and Liam; sisters, Elaine, Ellen, Eva. He is further survived by sister-in-law, Barbara Cheever, other relatives and friends and dear friend Lyn (Greg) Simon.
Duaine was preceded in death by his wife of over 57 years, Marilyn on September 30, 2017, infant son, Edward Allan Cheever, granddaughter, Tiffany; sisters, Gloria, Erma, and Eileen; and brothers, Donald, LeRoy, and Albert.
Visitation and funeral for Duaine will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue (Hwy 20) on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon.
Immediately following services Duaine will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Marilyn.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
