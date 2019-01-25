May 21, 1948—January 22, 2019
Duaine H. “Ziggy” Schmidt, 70, passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at his home.
Born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on May 21, 1948, he was the son on Frederick and Nellie (nee Ward) Schmidt. He spent his early life in Burlington where he graduated from Burlington High School.
On May 28, 1977 at Plymouth Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Potter. Following marriage, they continued to make their home in Burlington where they raised their children. Ziggy worked as an electrician for Foster Forbes for 43 ½ years. He was a member of St. Clare’s Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He also enjoyed helping at the Bear Den, bowling at Town & Country Lanes and fishing.
Ziggy is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Tommy (Angela) Schmidt and Amy (Matt) Rausch; grandchildren, Ryley, Emma, Savanna and Tommy Jr. Schmidt, along with Blake, Logan and Henry Rausch; siblings, Darlene Henning and Joyce Davidson; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Linda) Potter, Sonny Fowler, Mickey (Patty) Fowler, Sue Sheppard, Phil (Martise) Potter, Gordy Potter, Julie Olson, Howard (Charlotte) Potter, Larry Potter, Mark (Jill) Potter and Kenny Potter. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Schmidt, sister-in-law Lois Potter and brothers-in-law, Augie Potter and Duane Olson.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora At Home Hospice, Father Al Veik and Town & Country Lanes in Burlington for their care and concern during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the cancer charity of your choice.
Services for Ziggy will be held at St. Clare’s Catholic Church on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.