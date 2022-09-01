April 20, 1941—Aug. 9, 2022

RACINE—Dragan “Don” Sekuloski, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Ascension All Saints.

Don was born on April 20, 1941 in Sirula, Macedonia, formerly Yugoslavia. He married Rajna Tanchevski. They immigrated to Indiana and then to Racine where they proudly owned Balkan Restaurant since 1979.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Robert (Jennifer) Sekuloski; his grandchildren: Katie, Bianca, Robert, Jr., and Isabella Sekuloski; and his sister, Blaga Minkovski. Don is further survived by sons: Louie, Eli, and John Sekuloski; their children and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Dragan will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 6108 Braun Road, on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

