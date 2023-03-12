He was born in Chicago on October 19, 1921, son of William J Little, Sr and Maude (née Kluber) Little. When Bill was in grade school, the family moved to Racine. He graduated from Horlick High School in January 1939. He initially enrolled at the University of Wisconsin extension in Milwaukee then transferred to Madison where he completed his premedical curriculum in two and a half years and enrolled in UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Because of the war, medical school was compressed to about 3 years, and he graduated with his MD in 1944. Bill completed a rotating internship at Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago and an internal medicine residency at Wayne County General Hospital followed by a cardiovascular fellowship at University of Michigan. During his residency he met Dorothy Kraudelt, a nurse; they married on June 18, 1949. Bill and Dorothy relocated to Wisconsin where he worked at the state TB (tuberculosis) sanitorium. They moved again to Pennsylvania where Bill served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at the TB hospital near Valley Forge where he treated soldiers who contracted the disease in Korea. In 1954, the family returned to Racine. Bill opened an internal medical practice and worked at the TB hospitals in Racine and Kenosha. He was board certified in internal medicine and pulmonology. He became medical director of respiratory care and pulmonary function laboratories at St. Luke’s and St. Mary’s hospitals. He was president of the Wisconsin Thoracic Society for two years in the 1980’s. He was dedicated to his family and the well-being of his patients. Everyone enjoyed his dry sense of humor. He was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Racine and an avid golfer. Bill and Dorothy enjoyed attending the theater, symphony orchestras, and traveling to six continents. After retiring from his practice in 1989 Bill found he needed more than golf to keep himself busy. He began to volunteer with the Health Care Network (HCN) serving as Volunteer Medical Director for many years. He volunteered at the HCN for 32 years until March 2020, when the pandemic interrupted in-person medical visits. Other post-retirement activities included: serving as Medical Director for Lincoln Lutheran’s Nursing Homes, helping with the founding of the Racine Geriatric Assessment Center, sitting on the City of Racine Board of Health. An avid player of card games, after retirement Bill began playing competitive duplicate bridge, often playing twice per week. In 2007, he was the recipient of The Jack B. McConnell, MD, Award for Excellence in Volunteerism in Washington D.C. for his endeavors as a senior physician dedicated to improving access to health care in the United States.