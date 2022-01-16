June 8, 1946—Jan. 10, 2022

Dr. Rose M. Jensen, PhD, wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, age 75, passed away Monday January 10, 2022. She was born in Tomahawk, WI, June 8, 1946, daughter of the late John Emanuel and Magnheld (Nee: Rice) Jensen.

On May 2, 1967, Rose was united in marriage to George R. McCarthy. They were high school sweethearts, together in this life for over 55 years. She was cared for by George with devoted love, tenderness and compassion. Their love gave birth to three girls. Their first born Susan, their second born Kim and their youngest, Gretchen. Gretchen passed when she was just one month old.

Rose is the middle child of three children. Her older sister, Carol Ann Amour and her younger sister, Janice Ball (Tim), survive her and carry her in their hearts and sisterly bond.

Rose began her professional life with a career in nursing. She completed nursing school while also being a new mom. She did so at the top of her class and with honors. She later went on to pursue her PhD, gaining a Bachelor’s degree from Luther College, a Master’s degree from Marquette University and a PhD from the University of Iowa. She was a college professor, last leading the Center for Aging and teaching at Lynchburg College. She was a sociologist and gerontologist, and served as the secretary and treasurer for the Society for the Study of Symbolic Interaction (SSSI). She was a feminist. She fought and advocated for equity and justice, for all, in both her personal and professional life.

Above all, it was nurturing and spending time with family that Rose treasured most. As times changed, as the geographical mobility of family members changed, one thing that stood the test of time was Rose’s dogged commitment to create time and space to bring family together.

She was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by her husband, George McCarthy; daughters, Susan McCarthy (Tyler Thompson), Kimberly Lagroone (Anthony), and Gretchen McCarthy; grandchildren: Alexander Lagroone, Maya McCarthy Neal, Max McCarthy Neal and Zane Cash; her great-grandson, Myles Anthony Lagroone; her sisters, Carol Amour and Janice Ball; her brother-in-law Dennis McCarthy; cousins John Falk (Betsy) and Elizabeth Salvo (Harry) her chosen family, Don Nielsen (Nancy), nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Gretchen; and son-in-law, Anthony.

Due to family concerns about COVID, a Celebration of Life will be announced and held this summer. To ensure you receive an invitation please send your contact information to suzimac@gmail.com

The family requests that anyone who wishes to honor Rose’s life make a donation “In memory of Rose Jensen” to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and indicate that you want your gift directed to West 7 (neuro- surgery). The link to donate online can be found at https://secure3.convio.net/chw/site/Donation2? df_id=2004&mfc_pref=T&2004.donation= form1&set.custom.Campaign_Name=Website_Call out_Main&_ga=2.244311810.666474083.1642102484- 1930546858.1624914836

