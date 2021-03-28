October 20, 1952—March 3, 2021
Former Racine resident, Dr. Roberto John Lopez, died unexpectedly on March 3, 2021 as a result of complications from COVID-19 at the young age of 68.
Roberto was born October 20,1952 in Chicago, IL to Roberto and Josefina Lopez. Roberto completed his undergraduate work at Marquette University and then continued on to complete his Ph.D.
At Marquette, he met the love of his life, Sandra. They built their life together in Southeastern WI with their two girls, Sara and Miya.
Dr. Lopez retired from Racine Unified in 2013 as a School Psychologist where he was employed for over 30 years. He and Sandra then moved to Aiken, SC.
Roberto was an avid horseman. He obliged his girls’ interest in the animals when they were just eight and eleven and made it his “forever hobby.” He recently became skilled in driving his beloved Hafflinger, Lacey. Roberto was very active and loved outdoor activities, including skeet shooting. He also loved Wisconsin sports and cheered on Marquette, UW-Wisconsin, the Brewers, and the Packers whenever he got the chance.
Roberto was the rock of his family. He supported his wife and daughters in all of their endeavors and was their biggest cheerleader. His grandson, Cole, was the light of his life and they will forever have a special bond.
Roberto will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Sandra; his adoring daughters: Sara (Randy Santoro) and Miya Petzke (Tim); his favorite buddy and grandson, Cole Petzke; special BIL Bob Pratt (Judy), and many other family and friends.
Services will be private at this time.
Memorial gifts or donations may be made to The Racine Pony Club, where Cole will make memories riding Tony Pony that his “Ern” spent the last year training for him.
