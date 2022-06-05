Dr. Richard Joseph Donovan

May 26, 1941 – April 13, 2022

DEPERE—Formerly of Racine. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Richard Joseph Donovan, DDS, passed away on April 13, 2022, in Cape Coral, Florida. He was 80. Dick was born in Rhinelander on May 26, 1941, to Dr. Stan and Evelyn Donovan. He graduated from St. Catherine’s in 1959 and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette 1970. Dick and his father provided dental care to Racine families for more than 42 years.

Dick married the love of his life, Patricia Moriarity, in 1973 and they had two sons, Dr. Patrick Donovan and Ryan Donovan. Often called the nicest man you ever wanted to meet, Dick had a warm smile, friendly handshake, pleasing personality and a generous heart.

Dick is survived by his wife, Pat; his son, Patrick, daughter-in-law, Tami, and grandchildren: Wesley and Briana; and his son, Ryan. He is also survived by seven siblings: Mary Frances Statz, Colleen (Bob) Witt, Dr. Tom (Mary) Donovan, Sharon Donovan-Rief, Patricia (Larry) Wright, Kathleen (Dick) Krainz, and Evelyn Sumer; sister-in-law, Marti Donovan; brother-in-law, Rick (Katrina) Moriarity; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dr. Tim Donovan and Dennis Donovan; and brothers-in-law: Herb Statz, Jack Rief, Tom Moriarity and Dan Moriarity.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament in Madison on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Complete details can be found at meredithfuneralhome.com.

