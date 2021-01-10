July 5, 1937—January 1, 2021

Dr. Morris W. Firebaugh passed away peacefully New Year’s Day, 2021, with his family by his side.

Born in 1937 to Morris J and Florence (Hauger) Firebaugh, Morris was raised in Freeport, IL, on his family’s farm. Morris went on to study at Manchester College (M.A.), University of Illinois-Champagne (M.S, Ph.D, Physics) and at University of Wisconsin -Madison. He married his best friend, Joyce Maier of Lombard, IL, in 1960, moved to Racine in 1969 where they raised two children Steven (Kaela Warren) Firebaugh of Viroqua and Susan (Jeffrey) Falk of Bayside.

Morris was a professor of physics and computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for 32 years, retiring in 2001. During his academic career, Firebaugh served as associate editor of the American Journal of Physics; published five books in energy, nuclear power, artificial intelligence and computer graphics; and served as co-chair of the Engineering, Applied Science and Mathematics Post-doctoral Program Review Panel of the National Academy of Sciences.