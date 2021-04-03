September 29, 1941—March 5, 2021
PASADENA, California—Dr. Michael Richard Kadin, age 79, passed away at his Pasadena, CA home on March 5, 2021 after a long illness.
Michael was born on September 29, 1941 in Chicago. He was raised in Racine, WI and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1959 and later from undergraduate and medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He moved to California and entered into his Radiation Oncology residency at the VA Wadsworth and UCLA, followed by a fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. Michael then joined Hill Radiology in 1973 and moved to Pasadena, CA to practice at Huntington Memorial Hospital. He became Co-Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology and practiced there for 25 years.
During his time at Hill Radiology, he also became Director of the C-Cop Program, a consortium of Los Angeles hospitals that discussed the newest techniques in treating cancer, and shared those findings with hospitals across the country. After leaving his full-time position, Michael changed directions and become an administrator of the Cancer Department of Huntington Hospital, and later became a Qualified Medical Examiner for the State of California, fighting for cancer patients to receive disability payments. He was especially instrumental in helping police and firefighters receive benefits they deserved, even working with 9/11 responders to get them properly compensated.
Michael’s love of medicine was only matched by his love for sports. A two-sport letterman in high school in golf and wrestling, Michael was also a member of the University of Wisconsin bowling team. A lifelong Packers, Cubs and Wisconsin Badgers fan, Michael never missed a Rose Bowl when the Badgers came to Pasadena.
Michael was heavily involved in his sons’ athletics as well, coaching countless teams and volunteering as President of Little League and Pony Leagues in San Marino, CA. Michael had a love for horse racing and had great success during his 15 years of thoroughbred ownership, including several of his horses setting track records at Santa Anita Race Track, his favorite place to spend an afternoon. And, with his wife of 54 years, Michael enriched his life of history by traveling around the world to over 25 countries, visiting museums, battlefields, and historic monuments.
Michael was known in the community as a physician who dedicated his life to healing cancer patients and making a difference in those patient’s lives. He had an incredible work ethic combined with compassion, truthfulness, and a love of life.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Janet; his devoted sons and their wives: David (Alison) and Mark (Dr. Natalie) and his four adorable grandchildren: Lauren, Emma, Connor, and Zander. He is also survived by his five siblings: Dr. James, Dr. Steven, Robert, Larry, and Joan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held for the immediate family at Hillside memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made to the Pasadena Museum of History or the Pasadena Civil War Roundtable.
