Dr. Michael Richard Kadin

Michael’s love of medicine was only matched by his love for sports. A two-sport letterman in high school in golf and wrestling, Michael was also a member of the University of Wisconsin bowling team. A lifelong Packers, Cubs and Wisconsin Badgers fan, Michael never missed a Rose Bowl when the Badgers came to Pasadena. Michael was heavily involved in his sons’ athletics as well, coaching countless teams and volunteering as President of Little League and Pony Leagues in San Marino, CA. Michael had a love for horse racing and had great success during his 15 years of thoroughbred ownership, including several of his horses setting track records at Santa Anita Race Track, his favorite place to spend an afternoon. And, with his wife of 54 years, Michael enriched his life of history by traveling around the world to over 25 countries, visiting museums, battlefields, and historic monuments.