July 2, 1949 – April 5, 2020

MCFARLAND – Dr. Michael Lewis passed away on April 5, 2020 shortly after suffering a cerebral event with complications. His loving wife was at his side.

Michael was born in Racine, WI on July 2, 1949 to Dr. Robert & Irene Lewis where he grew up with his four sisters. While becoming an Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, he attended St. Francis de Sales Seminary & after leaving that path, graduated from Racine St. Catherine’s. Although Michael almost became a geologist, he earned degrees in Zoology & English from the University of WI where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University in 1977.

While at Marquette, he met the love of his life & began a 46-year journey with Paulette of building happy memories filled with love & laughter.

Dr. Lewis was known in McFarland as “The Dentist”, where he provided dental care for over 33 years. He was proud of having built a practice that held to the belief of treating patients like he would want to be treated. After retiring in 2011, he had many interests that included movies, sports & politics. Although a true homebody, he & Paulette had numerous vacations to scuba dive & build memories.