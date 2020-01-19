Dr. Maurice Krashin

He was born on March 4, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. Maurice earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Wayne State University, a Masters Degree in Science in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University and a Medical Degree from Michigan State University. After completing his Masters Degree, Maurice worked for Hercules which was contracted by NASA to design and build missile systems. He worked there for fifteen (15) years, at which point Maurice then left to earn his Medical Degree at age thirty-seven (37). Maurice then entered the Army as a Captain and completed his residency at Tripler Hospital in Hawaii at Fort Schafter. He served in the Army until he was retired due to age. During his time in the service, he achieved the rank of Colonel. He served in various positions in the Army to include multiple overseas assignments. Maurice served as the MEDDAC (Hospital) Commander at Fort Ben Harrison as well as the Command Surgeon of Recruiting Command. After retiring from the Army, Maurice worked in private practice, and then returned to the military as a civilian. Maurice served as the Command Surgeon of the Milwaukee MEPS in his civilian capacity. He retired from this final employment position on 3 December 2018.