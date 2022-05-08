Jan. 29, 1936 - Apr. 27, 2022

RACINE - Dr. Kim J. Baugrud, age 86, of Racine, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Kim was born in Winneconne, WI on January 29, 1936, a son of the late Kimball J. and Calista (nee: Broderick) Baugrud.

On November 28, 1957, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Oshkosh, WI, he was united in marriage to Sandrie Simpson. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bennington. He was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He loved spending time with his family and was known for his generosity and kindness. He loved sharing his birdhouse creations with others.

Professor Kim Baugrud retired as a faculty member at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the summer of 1999 after 37 years of teaching. He received the Doctor of Education degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968 and holds the rank of Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

His first position within the University system put him in charge of "Extension" at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Campus. He directed the "Continuing Education Program" from the beginning of 1968 until 1985.

Then he followed a career path at the UW-Milwaukee Campus. There, he directed the Criminal Justice Institute's Youth Services Professional Development Programs, developing and delivering statewide, in-service, training workshops to the Criminal Justice Community.

Kim started looking for his paternal family in the summer of 1968, and has been looking since. He has taught Genealogy, Credit and Non-Credit Continuing Education classes each year. In 1994, after many people asked him to share the forms he used in teaching, he put his materials in writing and created a book titled, "Searching for Your Family". That year he began teaching Graduate Credit Classes in Genealogy for the UWM's School of Library Sciences. His textbook was revised several times. Kim also wrote a book on each side of his family, Paternal and Maternal, which he shared with his relatives.

A year after retiring, he was inducted into the Southern Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Survivors include his loving wife Sandie; his four children: Jean (Robert) Hansen, Kathleen Baugrud, Jeffrey (Jackie) Baugrud, and Steven (Sue) Baugrud; his daughter-in-law, Michelle (late Joel) Baugrud; his ten grandchildren: Ian (Teresa) Hansen, Colin (Casey) Hansen, Steven (Sarah) Hansen, Aaron Krahn, Ella Baugrud, Evan Baugrud, Lauren (Micah) Kurkowski, Kara (Jeremy) William, Brenden Baugrud, and Allison Baugrud; three great-grandchildren and his brother, Edwin Baugrud.

He was preceded in death by a son, Joel and two sisters: Mary Ellen Bowerman and Marjorie Stellmacher.

A special thank you to Dr. Gullberg, who has taken care of Kim for over thirty years, and his daughter, Dr. Kathleen Baugrud, who advocated for his care. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Mt. Pleasant. A visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Private inurnment in Southern WI Memorial Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial remembrances to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church - Roof Repair Fund, 6400 Spring St., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53406.