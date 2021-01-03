Dr. John W. McNulty

Born on September 21, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late James and Loraine (nee: Sawallisch) McNulty. John went to The University of Iowa and was proud to wrestle for them his entire college career. His early career included positions at Ryerson Steel and Loyola University. In 1972 he moved to Racine, Wisconsin with his family and began his career at Modine Manufacturing. In addition, he taught part time at the University of Wisconsin Madison Extension program at Parkside for more than 17 years. He later opened his own firm which dealt with HIV/AIDS education and prevention. He held a B.S. in Sociology, an M.B.A, M.Ed, and Ph.D in Psychology. He was proud to have his dissertation included in the Library of Congress and to have written a published trilogy about WWII, called The Summer of ‘45.