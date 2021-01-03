Dr. John W. McNulty

September 21, 1935 – December 29, 2020
New Berlin (formerly of Racine)—Dr. John William McNulty, age 85 of New Berlin, WI passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was reunited with his Dad, Mom, sister and his beloved Uncle Will.
Born on September 21, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late James and Loraine (nee: Sawallisch) McNulty. John went to The University of Iowa and was proud to wrestle for them his entire college career. His early career included positions at Ryerson Steel and Loyola University. In 1972 he moved to Racine, Wisconsin with his family and began his career at Modine Manufacturing. In addition, he taught part time at the University of Wisconsin Madison Extension program at Parkside for more than 17 years. He later opened his own firm which dealt with HIV/AIDS education and prevention. He held a B.S. in Sociology, an M.B.A, M.Ed, and Ph.D in Psychology. He was proud to have his dissertation included in the Library of Congress and to have written a published trilogy about WWII, called The Summer of ‘45.
To his friends and family, he was lovingly known as Grandpa Jack. He loved to work in his garden—he was a Master Gardener, to tell imaginative/creative stories and meet with his pals from “The 2 o’clock Club.” He was most proud of his daughters and grandchildren, wrestling for an Olympic berth, visiting China to help deliver AIDS education, helping to author Wisconsin’s Family Leave Act, racing in sailboat regattas and collecting/being an author on one of his favorite subjects, WWII. He lived a very blessed life.
He is survived by his daughters: Jill (Ralph) Gentile and Amy (Dave) Zuelke; his 5 grandchildren; Jack and Rachel Gentile & Jake, Andrew and Sam Zuelke; as well as his brother, Jim (Gail) McNulty, his four children, James, Mary Kate, Meg and Liz along with their families and his brother-in-law, Tom Engstrand and his two boys Mac and Bradley.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Nick Armstrong, Tessa, Jan and the rest of the Surgical GI staff, Dr. James Klas and the Medical team of the S-ICU all at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee; the staff at Regency Senior Communities, Stacey Cheney and the members of The 2 o’clock Club.
In accordance with his wishes, private family services were held. Memorials may be made in his honor to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation or PBS Milwaukee.
