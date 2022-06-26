Dr. Jill Jacinta Niesen, PhD

Jan. 30, 1955—June 20, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT—Dr. Jill J. Niesen, PhD, 67, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born in Racine on January 30, 1955, daughter of the late Gilbert J. and June (nee: Carpenter) Niesen.

Jill was united in marriage to the love of her life, Lynn McMunn, at their home in Bristol, CT, on April 4, 2009.

Jill’s life was truly dedicated to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, advocating for those who have trouble advocating for themselves.

Jill leaves to cherish her memory, her wife, Lynn McMunn; four-legged fur baby girl, Nikki Marie; sisters: Loretta Niesen Sackman, Francis (Gary Weiss) Cullen, Deanna (Dennis) Rybarik, Casey May Niesen, Arlene (Dom) LoPiccolo; sister of the heart, Jacquelyn Jackson; Godsons: Donald (Lisa) Rybarik, Timothy (Rebecca) Cullen; Goddaughters: Christa Johnson, Jessica Johnson; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives; and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Gilbert and June, Jill is preceded in death by her sister, Carol Obernberger; brother, Gilbert Niesen, Sr.; brothers-in-law: Thomas Cullen, Sr., Gerald Sackman, Wayne Obernberger Sr.; niece, Stephanie (Sackman) Charpentier; great-nephew, Thomas J. Cullen III; great-niece, Sophia Rybarik; and her numerous fur babies.

Visitation for Jill will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A celebration of Jill’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, with Rev. Jose Mario Nieto Restrepo officiating. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia. The family has suggested memorials to the Humane Society of your choice, or the Racine Police Department K-9 unit.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora Medical Center and Aurora at Home for the care given to Jill and her family during this difficult time.

