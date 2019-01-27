Try 1 month for 99¢
Dr. George Gardner Clark

March 2, 1935—January 23, 2019

Dr. George Gardner Clark, 83, of Oostburg, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Azura Memory Care in Sheboygan, Wis., following a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane, and their children, Michael (Jody) of Fort Collins, Colo., Todd (Debra) of Stevens Point, Wis., and Kristin (Kevin) Pisula of Titusville, Fla. Dr. Clark will also be remembered and missed by grandchildren Luke, Jacob, Nathan, Sydney, Mikaela and Danielle. He will also be missed by brothers and sisters, Charles (Peggy) Clark of Racine, Bernard Clark of Racine and Janice (Lawrence) Scheffler of Goleta, Calif.; brother-in-law Robert (Eve) Faehling of West Bend, Wis.; dear friends Robert and Elizabeth Shaul of Oostburg; and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Dr. Clark was born on March 2, 1935, in Racine to parents Gardner and Edna Clark and was baptized on March 27, 1935, at Emmaus Evangelical Lutheran Church in Racine. He spent his youth working on the family farm and attended and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1953.

Following graduation, he served in the Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Dr. Clark studied radiologic technology at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., and accepted a position as a radiologic technologist in Reno, Nev., and later at Milwaukee County General Hospital where he met Diane. The two married on Nov. 29, 1958. After compiling college credits while working full-time, he attended the School of Dentistry at Marquette University and graduated in 1968.

Dr. Clark moved with his family to Oostburg in 1968 to begin his dental practice. He served the community and profession until his retirement in 2001. During his career, he participated on and later chaired the Sheboygan County Dental Society Peer Review Board.

He served in various roles at Trinity Lutheran Church in the Town of Wilson, including treasurer, elder and member of the evangelism committee. He later served as elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton.

He enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, pinochle, gardening, listening to music, attending the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament and following the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers as a season ticket holder.

A Memorial Service for Dr. Clark will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church (1332 Arrowhead Rd. Grafton, WI 53024). Pastor Mark Wagner and Pastor Tom Hering will preside. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH from 10:00AM until the time of service.

The Eernisse Funeral Home of Belgium is honored to assist the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com

