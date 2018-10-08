Dr. Garry Libster, EdD

RACINE—Garry Libster passed away October 4, 2018 at the age of 74.
Garry grew up in Goldens Bridge, New York. He graduated from New York University, and received his doctoral degree from Columbia University. After moving to Wisconsin, Garry was a Professor at the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater. He worked as a child psychologist in Racine for over two decades. He enjoyed folk music, the banjo, and sports, especially golf and baseball, throughout his life. Garry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mildred, three children, Jonah, Jacob, and Jenny, his grandson Hunter, his brother Bernie, and his nephew Michael. Preceded in death by his daughter Kyomi and his sister Gertrude.
Private services were held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given in his honor to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
