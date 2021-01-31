1940 — 2020
Dr. Charlotte J. Chell passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28th, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in Madison, WI after an extended illness.
She was born in Cloquet, MN, on Jun 27th,1940, daughter of the late John Aaron and Anna Linnea Stark. She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Samuel L. Chell, and their two children, Jeremy Chell and Melissa Williams, and four beloved grandchildren. Her only sibling, John Philip Stark, passed away in 2019 in his hometown of Northfield, MN.
Charlotte graduated high school in Cloquet, MN in 1958 and then attended St. Olaf College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with Phi Beta Kappa honors. She went on to receive her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison after completing her dissertation at Cornell University.
Next, following a teaching assignment at UW-Parkside and employment as a transportation consultant in private industry, she joined Carthage College in Kenosha, WI in 1975. She became a senior member of the mathematics faculty, teaching in both the mathematics and computer science departments. She served in a variety of capacities including chairing both the Mathematics Department and the Division of the Natural Sciences.
Professor Chell was the first woman to serve as governor of the Wisconsin section of the Mathematical Association of America. She received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1988 and was instrumental in establishing a chapter of the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society at the College. In 2000, she was the first woman to receive the Distinguished College and University Teaching Award from the Wisconsin MAA. She served on the Board of Attorneys Professional Responsibility, and the boards of the Wisconsin Public Radio Association and Armitage Academy. In 2010 she received the 22nd Carthage College Flame Award, becoming only the second active member of the faculty to be presented with the College’s highest award.
A lifelong devotee of the arts — in particular vocal and instrumental music — Professor Chell conceived the Christmas Festival in its current format, growing this holiday celebration from an event attended by a few hundred people into one of the most eagerly anticipated musical events in Southeastern Wisconsin, annual attendance topping 5000.
She was ever-present for her children, devoted to her husband and very proud of her full Swedish heritage. Her love for her grandchildren was immense and she’ll remain Nana in their hearts forever.
A virtual memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday February 6th. Immediate family will be hosting the service on-site from the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine. We invite you to join through the website GatheringUs.Com
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.