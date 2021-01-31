1940 — 2020

Dr. Charlotte J. Chell passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28th, 2020, at Capitol Lakes Retirement Community in Madison, WI after an extended illness.

She was born in Cloquet, MN, on Jun 27th,1940, daughter of the late John Aaron and Anna Linnea Stark. She is survived by her spouse, Dr. Samuel L. Chell, and their two children, Jeremy Chell and Melissa Williams, and four beloved grandchildren. Her only sibling, John Philip Stark, passed away in 2019 in his hometown of Northfield, MN.

Charlotte graduated high school in Cloquet, MN in 1958 and then attended St. Olaf College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with Phi Beta Kappa honors. She went on to receive her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison after completing her dissertation at Cornell University.

Next, following a teaching assignment at UW-Parkside and employment as a transportation consultant in private industry, she joined Carthage College in Kenosha, WI in 1975. She became a senior member of the mathematics faculty, teaching in both the mathematics and computer science departments. She served in a variety of capacities including chairing both the Mathematics Department and the Division of the Natural Sciences.