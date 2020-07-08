Dr. Charles Hatch Patton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 11, 1933—June 25, 2020

RACINE—With his sons by his side, Dr. Charles (“Chick”) Hatch Patton passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his residence in North Bay. Charles was born in Springfield, Illinois, on May 11, 1933, son of the late William and Octavia (nee: Hatch) Patton.

Charles graduated from Lake Forest Academy “Class of 1951.” Furthering his education, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Michigan in 1955, and his Bachelor of Science and Doctorate in Medicine from the University of Illinois Chicago in 1957 and 1959, respectively. He began his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago (1959-1961), and then served as a Lieutenant in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy (1961-1963), stationed in San Diego. Charles completed his residency at St. Luke’s Hospital (1963-1964) and at the University of Michigan (1964-1967), before becoming certified by the American Board of Dermatology in 1968.