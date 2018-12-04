Try 1 month for 99¢
Dr. Barbara L. Kirt (Nee: Ryback)

September 8, 1953—December 1, 2018

RACINE—Dr. Barbara L. Kirt, age 65, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, September 8, 1953, daughter of George and Jean (Nee: Lynd) Ryback.

Barbara graduated from William Horlick High School “Class of 1971.” Furthering her education she earned her Bachelor’s Degree at UW-Parkside; Bachelor of Medicine in 1996 from Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China; and Master of Science in Oriental Medicine in 1999 from the Midwest Center for the study of Oriental Medicine. She practiced acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

On July 11, 1981 she was united in marriage to Richard J. Kirt. Barbara loved the outdoors including camping and hiking. Artistic, she enjoyed painting and sketching. More than anything she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of thirty-seven years, Richard; her mother, Jean Ryback; brothers, Dr. George (Kathy) Ryback of AZ, James Ryback of Racine, Sharon (Tim) Dickert of Mount Pleasant; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Jackie) Kirt of Racine, Steve (Sue) Kirt of Hudson, Kenneth Kirt of Georgia, Tracy (George) Markiewicz of Milwaukee; mother-in-law, Winifred Winser of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, George Ryback.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 7, 2018, 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Chapter have been suggested.

