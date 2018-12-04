Dr. Barbara L. Kirt (Nee: Ryback)

September 8, 1953—December 1, 2018
RACINE—Dr. Barbara L. Kirt, age 65, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her residence.
She was born in Racine, September 8, 1953, daughter of George and Jean (Nee: Lynd) Ryback.
Barbara graduated from William Horlick High School “Class of 1971.” Furthering her education she earned her Bachelor’s Degree at UW-Parkside; Bachelor of Medicine in 1996 from Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China; and Master of Science in Oriental Medicine in 1999 from the Midwest Center for the study of Oriental Medicine. She practiced acupuncture and Chinese medicine.
On July 11, 1981 she was united in marriage to Richard J. Kirt. Barbara loved the outdoors including camping and hiking. Artistic, she enjoyed painting and sketching. More than anything she was devoted to and cherished time spent with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of thirty-seven years, Richard; her mother, Jean Ryback; brothers, Dr. George (Kathy) Ryback of AZ, James Ryback of Racine, Sharon (Tim) Dickert of Mount Pleasant; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Jackie) Kirt of Racine, Steve (Sue) Kirt of Hudson, Kenneth Kirt of Georgia, Tracy (George) Markiewicz of Milwaukee; mother-in-law, Winifred Winser of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, George Ryback.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 7, 2018, 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Chapter have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.