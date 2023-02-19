Oct. 16, 1938—Feb. 7, 2023

UNION GROVE—Doyle James Moore, age 84, passed away at The Veteran’s Home in Union Grove, WI, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Doyle was born to the late T. D. (Amon) and Mattie (nee: Robertson) Moore on October 16, 1938, in Aylesworth, OK. He was united in marriage to Elsie Martha Kohn on May 23, 1959. Elsie preceded him in death on January 16, 2021.

Doyle proudly and faithfully served our country with the United States Army. He was employed by Structural Steel Transport, Richard Hribar and Parkview Sand and Gravel. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Doyle enjoyed playing card games, spending time with his friends at Racine Moose Lodge, growing his vegetable garden and bird watching. Above all, Doyle loved his family, including his dogs, and cherished every moment with them.

Doyle will be deeply missed by his children: Terrie Moore, Richard (Caren) Moore and Robert Moore; grandchildren: David (Amanda) Heiser, Joshua (Samantha) Heiser and Caleb Moore (JJ Shallock); great-grandchildren: Kylee, Aaron, Daniel, Jaxson and Alayna; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife, Elsie; and his parents, Doyle; was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher John Heiser.

A Celebration of Doyle’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Lockie officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

