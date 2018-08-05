Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Douglas Plant

January 30, 1951—June 17, 2018

CLEARWATER, FL—Douglas Plant passed away unexpectedly at his home in Clearwater, Florida on June 17, 2018 at the age of 67.

Doug was born in Elizabeth City, Virginia on January 30, 1951 to the late Donald and Esther (Carlson) Plant. He spent most of his childhood and the first half of his adult life in Racine, Wisconsin, where he graduated from Horlick High School in 1969. Doug spent the last 22 years of his life in Clearwater, Florida where took pleasure in gardening and pursued his passion for the game of golf.

He is survived by his loving wife Christine, older brother Wayne, three children (Claire, Adam, and Kasie), two step-children (Todd and William), and eight grand-children.

Doug was a notoriously stoic man who preferred a simple life. He possessed a gentle demeanor and a kind heart. Throughout his life he demonstrated a natural talent for athletics and art. Doug had his own style that was distinctive, yet unassuming. He showed humility with a quiet confidence. His presence will be sorely missed and his memory will live on in the hearts of family and friends, old and new.

In accordance to his wishes, Doug was cremated and his family held a private memorial.

