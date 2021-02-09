 Skip to main content
Douglas P. Haas
Douglas P. Haas

Douglas P. Haas

May 13, 1961 – February 4, 2021

RACINE – Douglas Peter Haas, 59, passed away suddenly at his residence on February 4, 2021.

A memorial celebration of Douglas’ life will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

Please see Wednesday’s newspaper or the funeral home website for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

