Douglas P. Haas

May 13, 1961 – February 4, 2021
RACINE – Douglas Peter Haas, 59, passed away suddenly at his residence on February 4, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 13, 1961, son of Gary and Sharon (Nee: Ross) Haas.
Douglas was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Deborah Ann Blodgett, on June 26, 1982.
Douglas was a machinist for 36 years at InSinkErator, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed woodworking, especially building furniture, in his spare time. He enjoyed camping in his younger days with his family. He loved to cook and will be remembered as the “Grill Master”. He made famous pulled pork and rice and beans.
Douglas leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 37 years, Debbie Haas; son, Brian Haas; daughter, Stephanie (Brent) Peyton; father, Gary Haas; sister, Sue Douglas; brothers, David (Carol) Haas, Tom Haas; mother-in-law, Helyn Blodgett; brothers-in-law, Tom (Lynne) Blodgett, Todd (Tracey) Blodgett; sister-in-law, Annmarie (Jay) Bertermann; good friend, Scott Hayek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
Douglas is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Haas; sister, Theresa Haas; and father-in-law, Robert Blodgett.
A memorial celebration of Douglas’ life will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, 4:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.