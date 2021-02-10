Douglas P. Haas

May 13, 1961 – February 4, 2021

RACINE – Douglas Peter Haas, 59, passed away suddenly at his residence on February 4, 2021. He was born in Racine on May 13, 1961, son of Gary and Sharon (Nee: Ross) Haas.

Douglas was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Deborah Ann Blodgett, on June 26, 1982.

Douglas was a machinist for 36 years at InSinkErator, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed woodworking, especially building furniture, in his spare time. He enjoyed camping in his younger days with his family. He loved to cook and will be remembered as the “Grill Master”. He made famous pulled pork and rice and beans.

Douglas leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 37 years, Debbie Haas; son, Brian Haas; daughter, Stephanie (Brent) Peyton; father, Gary Haas; sister, Sue Douglas; brothers, David (Carol) Haas, Tom Haas; mother-in-law, Helyn Blodgett; brothers-in-law, Tom (Lynne) Blodgett, Todd (Tracey) Blodgett; sister-in-law, Annmarie (Jay) Bertermann; good friend, Scott Hayek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Douglas is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Haas; sister, Theresa Haas; and father-in-law, Robert Blodgett.