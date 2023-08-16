April 13, 1955—Aug. 11, 2023

RACINE—Douglas Lloyd Andrewski, aged 68, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, August 11, 2023. Born April 13, 1955 to Raymond and Louise (Yunger) Andrewski, Doug was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and earned a Bachelors and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

With his lifelong passion for physical fitness, Doug championed the pursuit of wellness and dedicated his time to mentoring and coaching anyone who was willing to make the effort. From state championships in wrestling to numerous bodybuilding victories, Doug first made his name known as a fierce competitor but was ultimately recognized as a mentor among his peers and a pillar to the bodybuilding community. Beyond the world of bodybuilding, Doug extended his passion to mentoring and empowering the youth in our community. He had unwavering faith in the transformative power of sports, fitness, and education in shaping young lives to instill important life lessons. Whether it was coaching youth baseball and football, volunteering as a business mentor in high school programs, or serving on the Racine Area School District school board, he modeled how service, education, motivation, and dedication could conquer most challenges.

Doug’s impact went beyond just coaching and physical training. He was widely known for his always-on sense of humor, kindness, and genuine interest in the well-being of others. The doors to his personal gym were always open, and his abundant words of wisdom left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who met him, because of his extraordinary gift for making everyone feel like a member of his family.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Louise, and his brother, Donald.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his son, John ( wife Danielle); his daughter, Nicole (husband Anthony); his grandchildren: Natalie, Sofia, Fiona, John “Jack” Jr., and Dean; brothers: David (wife Audrey) and Dennis (wife Gail); parents-in-law: Emil and Carol Hess; siblings-in-law: Robert (wife Linda), James, Julie (Husband Robert), Michelle, David (wife Angie), and nieces and nephews: Becki, Brenda, Robyn, Michael, Casey, Danielle, Robbyn, Carrie, Denise, David, Sam, and Gracie, Vivian, Jensen, Karlie, Sydney and Jason, as well as his wide extended family, both biological and chosen.

Visitation for Doug will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 18th from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., with a service celebrating Doug’s life to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 with a reception to follow.

