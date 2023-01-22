Douglas H. Souter

March 17, 1956—Jan. 13, 2023

RACINE—Douglas Hugh Souter, age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of his daughters, at Ascension – Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Homegoing Services celebrating Doug’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Viewing will be in the funeral home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 noon.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

