 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Douglas H. Souter

  • 0
Douglas H. Souter

March 17, 1956—Jan. 13, 2023

RACINE—Douglas Hugh Souter, age 66, passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of his daughters, at Ascension – Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Homegoing Services celebrating Doug’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Viewing will be in the funeral home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 noon.

Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope when a narcissist is unmovable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News