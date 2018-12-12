Try 1 month for 99¢
Douglas Eugene Sievert

June 11, 1960—December 8, 2018

SHEBOYGAN—Douglas Eugene Sievert, 58, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 8, 2018, at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Doug was born on June 11, 1960, in Davenport, IA to Richard and Patricia (Appleget) Sievert. He was a 1978 graduate of Walden III High School in Racine.

Doug was a talented artist. Doug loved kayaking, spending time outdoors, gardening, and time in Florida on the beach with Jim.

Doug is survived by his loving partner, Jim Selk; mother, Patricia Sievert; one son, Ryan (Tisha); one daughter, Courtney (Tim); grandchildren, Kathryn, Alexis, Scarlett, Abigail and Brycen; sister, Cheryl (Steve) Stauss; two nieces, Jennifer (Christopher) Flegel, and Stephanie (Chad) Anderson; one great nephew, Colton Flegel; one great-niece, Sophia Flegel; parents-in-law, Jerry and Judy Selk; two brothers-in-law, Jonathan (Heather) Selk and his children, Joshua, Justine and Jonas, and Jeff (Alyssa) Selk; two grandmas-in-law, Shirley Selk and Wanda DeZwarte. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Craig Sievert; and daughter, Nicole Sievert.

A memorial service to celebrate Doug’s life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 3:00 pm. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm. A memorial fund is being established in his name to help with expenses.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

