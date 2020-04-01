Douglas E. Montemar

July 15, 1949 – March 26, 2020

RACINE – Douglas Edward Montemar, age 70, passed away at Vista Medical Center – East in Waukegan, IL on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The only boy of 4 children, Doug was born in Greenwich, CT on July 15, 1949 to the late Justine and Grace (nee: Guenther) Montemar. He faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Doug was an extreme Chicago Cubs & Bears fan who enjoyed cooking & spending time with his three children.

Surviving are his 3 favorite parts of life, Justine Montemar, Jennifer (Bryant) Buford & Michael Montemar; sister, Laurie Benard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Racho & Pearl McFadden.