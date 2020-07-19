× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 15, 1934 – July 11, 2020

Douglas C. Lantz, age 86 of Racine, passed away in his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with his dear wife of sixty-eight years at his side.

He was born in Niles Center, IL on May 15, 1934, a son of the late Elmer G. and Viola A. (nee: Glassman) Lantz.

He was a co-owner and operator of White Television Sales and Service in Racine for many years.

A man who was “never bored,” some of his hobbies included music, photography, taxidermy, watch-making, reading, writing, astronomy, physics and philosophy.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne Lantz; his sister-in-law, Eileen Valukas; his nephews and niece, Gordy Simanek, John (Amy) Valukas, and Emily Valukas.

Along with his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Lantz: his siblings, Robert, James, Donald, and Jon Lantz, and Nancy Geraghty, and his in-laws, Don Valukas, Dennis Valukas, Jackie Valukas, Joyce Wainwright, and Janice Moore.

Funeral services were held privately with entombment in Graceland Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT