May 15, 1934 – July 11, 2020
Douglas C. Lantz, age 86 of Racine, passed away in his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with his dear wife of sixty-eight years at his side.
He was born in Niles Center, IL on May 15, 1934, a son of the late Elmer G. and Viola A. (nee: Glassman) Lantz.
He was a co-owner and operator of White Television Sales and Service in Racine for many years.
A man who was “never bored,” some of his hobbies included music, photography, taxidermy, watch-making, reading, writing, astronomy, physics and philosophy.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Lantz; his sister-in-law, Eileen Valukas; his nephews and niece, Gordy Simanek, John (Amy) Valukas, and Emily Valukas.
Along with his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his son, Rodney Lantz: his siblings, Robert, James, Donald, and Jon Lantz, and Nancy Geraghty, and his in-laws, Don Valukas, Dennis Valukas, Jackie Valukas, Joyce Wainwright, and Janice Moore.
Funeral services were held privately with entombment in Graceland Cemetery.
